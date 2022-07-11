Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were traded, and its beta was 2.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.32, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.37B. CPE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.48, offering almost -73.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.92% since then. We note from Callon Petroleum Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Instantly CPE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.96 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.90% year-to-date, but still down -2.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is -38.64% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPE is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $145.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -278.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Callon Petroleum Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.00 percent over the past six months and at a 89.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 169.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $570.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Callon Petroleum Company to make $616.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $341.23 million and $552.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.90%. Callon Petroleum Company earnings are expected to increase by 111.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.00% per year for the next five years.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.94% of Callon Petroleum Company shares, and 80.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.45%. Callon Petroleum Company stock is held by 313 institutions, with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.97% of the shares, which is about 11.7 million shares worth $552.86 million.

Blackstone Inc, with 14.33% or 8.84 million shares worth $417.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.34 million shares worth $165.09 million, making up 5.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $84.82 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.