Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.3 million shares of the Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.04, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31B. BHG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.75, offering almost -721.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.94% since then. We note from Bright Health Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Bright Health Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BHG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Instantly BHG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.14 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.70% year-to-date, but still up 12.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) is 19.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHG is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -145.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Bright Health Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.65 percent over the past six months and at a 46.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 75.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Bright Health Group Inc. to make $1.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.11 billion and $1.08 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 62.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.70%.

Bright Health Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -648.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 42.60% per year for the next five years.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.77% of Bright Health Group Inc. shares, and 81.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.16%. Bright Health Group Inc. stock is held by 156 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 34.69% of the shares, which is about 218.21 million shares worth $750.65 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC, with 12.71% or 79.94 million shares worth $274.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.72 million shares worth $15.68 million, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $3.72 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.