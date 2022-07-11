Are Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.23, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.53B. RFP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.71, offering almost -2.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.36% since then. We note from Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

Instantly RFP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.71 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.63% year-to-date, but still up 57.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is 19.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.24 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Resolute Forest Products Inc. to make $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.20%.

RFP Dividends

Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 and August 01.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares, and 57.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.30%. Resolute Forest Products Inc. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 39.72% of the shares, which is about 30.55 million shares worth $617.07 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 6.08% or 4.67 million shares worth $94.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $27.26 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $25.66 million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.