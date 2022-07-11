Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Share Price Might Move Down By -72.55%

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.40, and it changed around -$0.33 or -3.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.53B. ADPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.00, offering almost -284.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.79% since then. We note from Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ADPT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Instantly ADPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.89 on Friday, 07/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.94% year-to-date, but still up 28.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is 49.86% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADPT is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -140.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.52 percent over the past six months and at a -13.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation to make $50.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -32.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.30% per year for the next five years.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.41% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares, and 89.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.36%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock is held by 319 institutions, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 21.09% of the shares, which is about 29.99 million shares worth $841.62 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 9.34% or 13.29 million shares worth $372.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7.7 million shares worth $216.04 million, making up 5.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 6.46 million shares worth around $93.27 million, which represents about 4.54% of the total shares outstanding.