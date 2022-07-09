Why LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply an increase of 14.04% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The LGMK share’s 52-week high remains $13.90, putting it -969.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $12.30M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 82.95K shares over the past 3 months.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) trade information

After registering a 14.04% upside in the last session, LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5400 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 14.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.27%, and 5.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.52%. Short interest in LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) saw shorts transact 0.73 million shares and set a 4.15 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.96 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.18 million and $4.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.20% before jumping 10.50% in the following quarter.

LGMK Dividends

LogicMark Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LogicMark Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s Major holders

LogicMark Inc. insiders hold 9.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.73% of the shares at 17.29% float percentage. In total, 15.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 2.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.19 million shares, or about 1.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 1.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80390.0, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 0.25 million.