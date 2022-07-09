Why Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.64, to imply an increase of 2.33% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The GATO share’s 52-week high remains $20.00, putting it -657.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.40. The company has a valuation of $179.39M, with average of 956.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

After registering a 2.33% upside in the last session, Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.96 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 2.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.01%, and -22.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.57%.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 127.30% this quarter before jumping 633.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 88.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $72.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $81.5 million.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gatos Silver Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

Gatos Silver Inc. insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.91% of the shares at 94.87% float percentage. In total, 93.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.55 million shares (or 9.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Municipal Employees” Retirement System Of Michigan with 6.21 million shares, or about 8.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $26.81 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold holds roughly 5.0 million shares. This is just over 7.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.22 million, or 3.22% of the shares, all valued at about 6.92 million.