Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Have Declined -76.24% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply an increase of 14.71% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The VS share’s 52-week high remains $5.51, putting it -1002.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $10.32M, with average of 55.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Versus Systems Inc. (VS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

After registering a 14.71% upside in the last session, Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7455 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 14.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.97%, and -25.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.24%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.20, implying an increase of 84.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.20 and $3.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VS has been trading -540.0% off suggested target high and -540.0% from its likely low.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Versus Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Versus Systems Inc. (VS) shares are -75.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.59% against 3.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $390k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $520k.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Versus Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Versus Systems Inc. insiders hold 13.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.67% of the shares at 20.38% float percentage. In total, 17.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 8.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 0.88 million shares, or about 8.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.84 million.

We also have Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Versus Systems Inc. (VS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Wasatch Microcap Fund holds roughly 1.78 million shares. This is just over 16.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3758.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 4321.0.