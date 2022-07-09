Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Added 20.91 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.27, to imply a decrease of -2.27% or -$0.98 in intraday trading. The TWST share’s 52-week high remains $139.99, putting it -231.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.07. The company has a valuation of $2.24B, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TWST a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.34.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the last session, Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.43 this Friday, 07/08/22, dropping -2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.91%, and 37.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.38%. Short interest in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) saw shorts transact 6.26 million shares and set a 5.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.17, implying a decrease of -5.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWST has been trading -30.12% off suggested target high and 29.03% from its likely low.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Twist Bioscience Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) shares are -41.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.48% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -63.40% this quarter before falling -65.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $51.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.19 million.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Twist Bioscience Corporation insiders hold 6.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.65% of the shares at 113.46% float percentage. In total, 105.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.63 million shares (or 11.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $280.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 5.26 million shares, or about 9.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $222.52 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 3.75 million shares. This is just over 6.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $158.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.8 million, or 4.97% of the shares, all valued at about 118.23 million.