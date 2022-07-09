This Is A Time To Invest In Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH)

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.45, to imply a decrease of -3.09% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The HLTH share’s 52-week high remains $22.55, putting it -553.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $530.30M, with average of 967.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cue Health Inc. (HLTH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HLTH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) trade information

After registering a -3.09% downside in the last session, Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.62 this Friday, 07/08/22, dropping -3.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.81%, and -32.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.88, implying an increase of 65.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.50 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HLTH has been trading -218.84% off suggested target high and -146.38% from its likely low.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cue Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) shares are -68.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -200.83% against -3.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -33.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $177.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $52.01 million.

HLTH Dividends

Cue Health Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cue Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s Major holders

Cue Health Inc. insiders hold 15.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.36% of the shares at 53.52% float percentage. In total, 45.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acme, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.24 million shares (or 10.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC with 8.98 million shares, or about 6.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $57.93 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.38 million shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 3.13 million.