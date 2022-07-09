TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Shares Fall By 5.14 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply an increase of 2.33% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TCBP share’s 52-week high remains $3.50, putting it -797.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 827.29K shares over the past 3 months.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

After registering a 2.33% upside in the last session, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3900 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 2.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.14%, and -3.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.75%. Short interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.09, implying an increase of 90.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.09 and $4.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCBP has been trading -948.72% off suggested target high and -948.72% from its likely low.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc insiders hold 13.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.46% of the shares at 19.13% float percentage. In total, 16.46% institutions holds shares in the company.