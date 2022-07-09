SuperCom Ltd. At $0.35: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply an increase of 2.67% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SPCB share’s 52-week high remains $1.46, putting it -317.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $12.10M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 547.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPCB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

After registering a 2.67% upside in the last session, SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3669 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.77%, and 7.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.57%. Short interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 0.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 82.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPCB has been trading -471.43% off suggested target high and -471.43% from its likely low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SuperCom Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) shares are -35.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.14% against 6.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $3.05 million.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SuperCom Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

SuperCom Ltd. insiders hold 19.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.90% of the shares at 6.12% float percentage. In total, 4.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40221.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $36973.0.

Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8931.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3094.0