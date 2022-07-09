Stock Of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) Jumped By 66.17 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.52, to imply an increase of 4.30% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The HCM share’s 52-week high remains $43.94, putting it -183.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.40. The company has a valuation of $2.42B, with average of 673.97K shares over the past 3 months.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) trade information

After registering a 4.30% upside in the last session, HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.66 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 4.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.78%, and 66.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.76%.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HUTCHMED (China) Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) shares are -50.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.07% against 5.80%.

HCM Dividends

HUTCHMED (China) Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HUTCHMED (China) Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s Major holders

HUTCHMED (China) Limited insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.50% of the shares at 33.64% float percentage. In total, 33.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.05 million shares (or 5.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $317.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sands Capital Management, LLC with 4.23 million shares, or about 2.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $148.51 million.

We also have American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd holds roughly 2.37 million shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.17 million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about 59.05 million.