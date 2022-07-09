Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Up 132.88% Year-To-Date

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.72, to imply an increase of 12.86% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The SBEV share’s 52-week high remains $5.60, putting it -105.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $110.40M, with average of 205.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SBEV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

After registering a 12.86% upside in the last session, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.91 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 12.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.03%, and 34.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 132.88%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.05, implying an increase of 61.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $9.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBEV has been trading -234.56% off suggested target high and -83.82% from its likely low.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6 million.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Splash Beverage Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Splash Beverage Group Inc. insiders hold 26.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.71% of the shares at 9.13% float percentage. In total, 6.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Parsons Capital Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Verition Fund Management, LLC with 50000.0 shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $58400.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41300.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.