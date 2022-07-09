SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) Could Increase In Price By -821.66% Or More

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.17, to imply a decrease of -5.43% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The SPRC share’s 52-week high remains $8.50, putting it -291.71% down since that peak.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

After registering a -5.43% downside in the last session, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.75 this Friday, 07/08/22, dropping -5.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.11%, and -33.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.09%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 89.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPRC has been trading -821.66% off suggested target high and -821.66% from its likely low.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SciSparc Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) shares are -65.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.36% against 11.20%.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SciSparc Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

SciSparc Ltd. insiders hold 7.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.81% of the shares at 0.87% float percentage. In total, 0.81% institutions holds shares in the company.