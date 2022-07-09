Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) Friday – Up 17.58% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.91, to imply an increase of 2.86% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The RUBY share’s 52-week high remains $24.84, putting it -2629.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $81.35M, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

After registering a 2.86% upside in the last session, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9479 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.45%, and -13.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.56%. Short interest in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) saw shorts transact 5.5 million shares and set a 5.01 days time to cover.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) shares are -90.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.07% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.40% this quarter before jumping 1.80% for the next one.

RUBY Dividends

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 5.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.84% of the shares at 105.73% float percentage. In total, 99.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 38.51 million shares (or 42.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 13.53 million shares, or about 15.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $12.37 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 4.63 million shares. This is just over 5.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.17 million, or 3.51% of the shares, all valued at about 2.9 million.