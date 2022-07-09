Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -48.49% YTD

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.30, to imply an increase of 2.32% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The RGTI share’s 52-week high remains $12.75, putting it -140.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.25. The company has a valuation of $597.31M, with average of 663.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RGTI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

After registering a 2.32% upside in the last session, Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.64 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 2.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.41%, and -21.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.50, implying an increase of 53.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RGTI has been trading -126.42% off suggested target high and -107.55% from its likely low.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rigetti Computing Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Rigetti Computing Inc. insiders hold 12.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.38% of the shares at 65.74% float percentage. In total, 57.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by EDBI Pte Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.34 million shares (or 3.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 683 Capital Management LLC with 2.2 million shares, or about 1.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $22.64 million.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF holds roughly 11000.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.11 million