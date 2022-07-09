Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) Gain Of 44.67% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -57.71% – What Should You Do Now?

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.50, to imply an increase of 6.64% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The RPID share’s 52-week high remains $27.04, putting it -500.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.49. The company has a valuation of $202.46M, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 329.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) trade information

After registering a 6.64% upside in the last session, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.76 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 6.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.65%, and 0.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.71%. Short interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) saw shorts transact 0.86 million shares and set a 6.76 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) shares are -51.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.54% against 4.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 98.40% this quarter before jumping 47.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $5.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.2 million.

RPID Dividends

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)’s Major holders

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. insiders hold 25.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.26% of the shares at 102.04% float percentage. In total, 76.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.43 million shares (or 23.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is D1 Capital Partners, LP with 2.64 million shares, or about 7.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $28.14 million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.96 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.66 million, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about 7.01 million.