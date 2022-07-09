Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.91, to imply a decrease of -0.81% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The OIS share’s 52-week high remains $9.02, putting it -83.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.42. The company has a valuation of $304.42M, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 791.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

After registering a -0.81% downside in the last session, Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.62 this Friday, 07/08/22, dropping -0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.41%, and -44.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.21%. Short interest in Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) saw shorts transact 4.72 million shares and set a 5.76 days time to cover.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oil States International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Oil States International Inc. (OIS) shares are -12.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.26% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.90% this quarter before jumping 88.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $173.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $184.2 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 86.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.99% annually.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oil States International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

Oil States International Inc. insiders hold 2.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.51% of the shares at 94.23% float percentage. In total, 91.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.68 million shares (or 17.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.38 million shares, or about 8.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.72 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oil States International Inc. (OIS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.32 million shares. This is just over 6.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.77 million, or 4.48% of the shares, all valued at about 14.49 million.