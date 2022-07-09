Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) Has Decreased By -54.92 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.76, to imply an increase of 2.81% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The MTRX share’s 52-week high remains $11.76, putting it -147.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.24. The company has a valuation of $130.38M, with average of 415.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) trade information

After registering a 2.81% upside in the last session, Matrix Service Company (MTRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.30 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 2.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.93%, and -28.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.70%.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Matrix Service Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Matrix Service Company (MTRX) shares are -38.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -91.92% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 115.00% this quarter before jumping 120.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $206.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $207.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $174.9 million and $172.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.20% before jumping 20.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -26.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -10.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

MTRX Dividends

Matrix Service Company has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Matrix Service Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s Major holders

Matrix Service Company insiders hold 3.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.52% of the shares at 85.14% float percentage. In total, 82.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.42 million shares (or 9.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 2.39 million shares, or about 8.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $19.63 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Matrix Service Company (MTRX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.74 million shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 5.18 million.