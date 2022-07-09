Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Has Fallen -354.81% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.08, to imply an increase of 22.35% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The MGTA share’s 52-week high remains $9.46, putting it -354.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $112.09M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 332.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MGTA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) trade information

After registering a 22.35% upside in the last session, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1400 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 22.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 73.33%, and 33.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.05%. Short interest in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) saw shorts transact 1.46 million shares and set a 8.21 days time to cover.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) shares are -53.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.20% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.90% this quarter before falling -6.30% for the next one.

MGTA Dividends

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s Major holders

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 2.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.61% of the shares at 77.40% float percentage. In total, 75.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TRV GP IV, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.76 million shares (or 11.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deep Track Capital, LP with 4.87 million shares, or about 8.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $21.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.32 million shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 2.25 million.