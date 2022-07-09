Is Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) Expensive At $2.21? Check These Facts.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.21, to imply a decrease of -3.07% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The XOS share’s 52-week high remains $9.99, putting it -352.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.70. The company has a valuation of $370.04M, with average of 535.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) trade information

After registering a -3.07% downside in the last session, Xos Inc. (XOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.33 this Friday, 07/08/22, dropping -3.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.11%, and -18.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.84%.

Xos Inc. (XOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xos Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Xos Inc. (XOS) shares are -17.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -177.78% against 10.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,277.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $7.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.79 million.

XOS Dividends

Xos Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xos Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)’s Major holders

Xos Inc. insiders hold 66.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.92% of the shares at 23.89% float percentage. In total, 7.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Janus Henderson Group PLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.57 million shares (or 3.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.55 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top Mutual Fund with the largest holdings of the Xos Inc. (XOS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 5.07 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.96 million.