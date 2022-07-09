Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply an increase of 10.48% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The GROM share’s 52-week high remains $6.94, putting it -1513.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $8.17M, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 509.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GROM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

After registering a 10.48% upside in the last session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4650 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 10.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.50%, and -19.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.11%. Short interest in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 91.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GROM has been trading -1062.79% off suggested target high and -1062.79% from its likely low.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.91 million.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. insiders hold 16.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.78% of the shares at 10.52% float percentage. In total, 8.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 6.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.18 million shares, or about 3.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $79215.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 4.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 57739.0.