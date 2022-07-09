Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) Have Gained 4.24% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.38, to imply an increase of 2.64% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The GBIO share’s 52-week high remains $28.67, putting it -288.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.96. The company has a valuation of $412.54M, with average of 380.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Generation Bio Co. (GBIO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GBIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

After registering a 2.64% upside in the last session, Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.57 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 2.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.50%, and 16.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.24%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.20, implying an increase of 63.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GBIO has been trading -292.95% off suggested target high and -35.5% from its likely low.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Generation Bio Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) shares are 10.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.28% against 2.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.70% this quarter before falling -17.90% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.5 million.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Generation Bio Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

Generation Bio Co. insiders hold 5.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.54% of the shares at 100.87% float percentage. In total, 95.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.65 million shares (or 15.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 8.54 million shares, or about 14.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $60.44 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2.55 million shares. This is just over 4.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.46 million, or 4.30% of the shares, all valued at about 12.57 million.