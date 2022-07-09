Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply an increase of 6.57% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The GMBL share’s 52-week high remains $11.11, putting it -2263.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $19.50M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 627.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

After registering a 6.57% upside in the last session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4800 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 6.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.49%, and -2.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.74%. Short interest in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw shorts transact 1.53 million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Esports Entertainment Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) shares are -87.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -176.27% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.50% this quarter before falling -114.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 325.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $16.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.6 million.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. insiders hold 14.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.83% of the shares at 9.14% float percentage. In total, 7.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.66 million shares (or 10.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 0.28 million shares, or about 4.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 3.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 96343.0.