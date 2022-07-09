Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Shares Fall By 4.87 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.67, to imply an increase of 1.68% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The ESPR share’s 52-week high remains $19.59, putting it -193.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.28. The company has a valuation of $414.34M, with average of 1.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ESPR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.92.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

After registering a 1.68% upside in the last session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.13 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.87%, and 7.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.40%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.36, implying an increase of 35.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESPR has been trading -229.84% off suggested target high and 55.02% from its likely low.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares are 40.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.94% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.90% this quarter before jumping 65.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $18.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.02 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -78.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.90% annually.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.34% of the shares at 97.28% float percentage. In total, 96.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.39 million shares (or 10.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deep Track Capital, LP with 5.64 million shares, or about 8.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $28.21 million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 2.14 million shares. This is just over 3.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.74 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 8.68 million.