Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Up 59.0% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 65.90% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.61, to imply an increase of 7.62% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The EIGR share’s 52-week high remains $10.02, putting it -16.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.53. The company has a valuation of $366.36M, with average of 484.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

After registering a 7.62% upside in the last session, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.62 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 7.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.67%, and 40.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.90%.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) shares are 72.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -132.00% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.80% this quarter before jumping 12.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.1 million and $3.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 123.20% before jumping 94.50% in the following quarter.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 5.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.72% of the shares at 71.54% float percentage. In total, 67.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.04 million shares (or 16.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 683 Capital Management LLC with 3.3 million shares, or about 7.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $17.13 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Columbia Funds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund holds roughly 2.32 million shares. This is just over 5.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 4.64 million.