Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $8.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply an increase of 6.36% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The CRVS share’s 52-week high remains $9.54, putting it -715.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $53.40M, with average of 257.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRVS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

After registering a 6.36% upside in the last session, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2400 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 6.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.17%, and 4.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.45%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.83, implying an increase of 79.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRVS has been trading -583.76% off suggested target high and -199.15% from its likely low.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) shares are -48.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.59% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.70% this quarter before jumping 4.20% for the next one.

CRVS Dividends

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 3.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.71% of the shares at 60.98% float percentage. In total, 58.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.94 million shares (or 14.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adams Street Partners, LLC with 3.28 million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.89 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about 0.84 million.