Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP): How Can A Stock Be Down -51.18% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply an increase of 1.93% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CRBP share’s 52-week high remains $1.73, putting it -476.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $36.82M, with average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRBP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

After registering a 1.93% upside in the last session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3159 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.19%, and 6.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.18%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 90.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRBP has been trading -900.0% off suggested target high and -900.0% from its likely low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) shares are -49.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.14% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before falling -200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,734.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $160k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $170k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $137k and $97k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.80% before jumping 75.30% in the following quarter.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.50% of the shares at 34.66% float percentage. In total, 34.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.14 million shares (or 11.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.4 million shares, or about 4.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.33 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 13.7 million shares. This is just over 10.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.52 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 2.17 million.