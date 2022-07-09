Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Could See A -1048.15% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.08, to imply an increase of 4.85% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CLVR share’s 52-week high remains $12.40, putting it -1048.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $43.64M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 725.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLVR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) trade information

After registering a 4.85% upside in the last session, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.67%, and -14.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.16%. Short interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) saw shorts transact 1.41 million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.70, implying an increase of 60.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.40 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLVR has been trading -270.37% off suggested target high and -29.63% from its likely low.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.42 million.

CLVR Dividends

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.40% of the shares at 22.78% float percentage. In total, 19.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Farallon Capital Management Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.05 million shares (or 10.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 1.56 million shares, or about 5.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.84 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 1.51 million shares. This is just over 5.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about 0.65 million.