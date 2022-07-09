CI&T Inc. (NYSE: CINT) Spiked 28.64% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.98, to imply an increase of 21.20% or $2.27 in intraday trading. The CINT share’s 52-week high remains $22.50, putting it -73.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.50. The company has a valuation of $1.76B, with an average of 55980.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 88.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CI&T Inc. (CINT), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CINT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) trade information

After registering a 21.20% upside in the last session, CI&T Inc. (CINT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.76 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 21.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.64%, and -6.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.17%. Short interest in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) saw shorts transact 0.39 million shares and set a 5.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $86.78, implying an increase of 85.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $74.01 and $108.59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CINT has been trading -736.59% off suggested target high and -470.18% from its likely low.

CI&T Inc. (CINT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CI&T Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CI&T Inc. (CINT) shares are 27.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.33% against 8.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $95.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $106.39 million.

CINT Dividends

CI&T Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CI&T Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)’s Major holders

CI&T Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.49% of the shares at 103.49% float percentage. In total, 103.49% institutions holds shares in the company.