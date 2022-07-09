BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) Is Worth A Gamble At $1.61

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.61, to imply an increase of 3.87% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The BTCS share’s 52-week high remains $10.89, putting it -576.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $20.56M, with an average of 66690.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 98.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BTCS Inc. (BTCS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTCS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) trade information

After registering a 3.87% upside in the last session, BTCS Inc. (BTCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7400 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 3.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.05%, and -31.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.99%. Short interest in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) saw shorts transact 54410.0 shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 73.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTCS has been trading -272.67% off suggested target high and -272.67% from its likely low.

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BTCS Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BTCS Inc. (BTCS) shares are -62.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.04% against 13.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $400k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $400k.

BTCS Dividends

BTCS Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BTCS Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.05, with the share yield ticking at 3.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS)’s Major holders

BTCS Inc. insiders hold 40.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.95% of the shares at 8.31% float percentage. In total, 4.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 3.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 60684.0 shares, or about 1.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.19 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BTCS Inc. (BTCS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40922.0, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.