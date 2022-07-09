Boom Or Bust: Where Is Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Stock Headed Next?

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.63, to imply an increase of 1.34% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The YOU share’s 52-week high remains $65.70, putting it -190.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.79. The company has a valuation of $3.31B, with average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

After registering a 1.34% upside in the last session, Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.05 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 1.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.15%, and -21.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.86%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.17, implying an increase of 31.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YOU has been trading -67.92% off suggested target high and -28.15% from its likely low.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clear Secure Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares are -15.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.09% against 6.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $88.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $93.92 million.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clear Secure Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Clear Secure Inc. insiders hold 16.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.73% of the shares at 99.68% float percentage. In total, 83.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.29 million shares (or 27.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $667.9 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top Mutual Fund with the largest holdings of the Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 12.54 million shares. This is just over 15.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $393.47 million.