Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Stock?

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.63, to imply an increase of 1.99% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The OPTT share’s 52-week high remains $2.76, putting it -338.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $34.95M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 542.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

After registering a 1.99% upside in the last session, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6500 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.72%, and -28.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.43%. Short interest in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) saw shorts transact 3.01 million shares and set a 13.26 days time to cover.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3,925.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $20.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $511k and $511k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3,925.40% before jumping 3,925.40% in the following quarter.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.55% of the shares at 13.56% float percentage. In total, 13.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.62 million shares (or 5.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.25 million shares, or about 4.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.33 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 2.48 million shares. This is just over 4.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 2.13 million.