Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Stock?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.36, to imply a decrease of -1.87% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The MNSO share’s 52-week high remains $19.33, putting it -162.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.07. The company has a valuation of $2.23B, with average of 931.14K shares over the past 3 months.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

After registering a -1.87% downside in the last session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.04 this Friday, 07/08/22, dropping -1.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.24%, and 35.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.82%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MINISO Group Holding Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares are -24.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.85% against -6.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $386.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $437.21 million.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.87, with the share yield ticking at 25.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

MINISO Group Holding Limited insiders hold 6.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.15% of the shares at 27.04% float percentage. In total, 25.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.47 million shares (or 6.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $139.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 10.76 million shares, or about 4.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $111.29 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 0.96 million shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.91 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 9.26 million.