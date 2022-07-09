Boom Or Bust: What Are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SGMO) Future Prospects?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $4.63, to imply a decrease of -0.86% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SGMO shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $11.49, putting it -148.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.12. The company has a valuation of $656.95M, with an average of 1.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGMO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

After registering a -0.86% downside in the last session, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.81 this Friday, 07/08/22, dropping -0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.84%, and 15.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.27%. Short interest in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) saw shorts transact 8.06 million shares and set a 7.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.49, implying an increase of 68.05% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $4.40 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGMO has been trading -439.96% off suggested target high and 4.97% from its likely low.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) shares are -34.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.45% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.10% this quarter before falling -12.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $24.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.87 million.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)â€™s Major holders

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 16.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.25% of the shares at 66.50% float percentage. In total, 55.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.62 million shares (or 7.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 10.96 million shares, or about 7.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $82.21 million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 4.28 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.21 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 25.39 million.