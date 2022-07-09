Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.98, to imply an increase of 9.90% or $1.98 in intraday trading. The BCYC share’s 52-week high remains $62.08, putting it -182.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.08. The company has a valuation of $625.11M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 660.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) trade information

After registering a 9.90% upside in the last session, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.02 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 9.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.99%, and 45.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.89%. Short interest in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) saw shorts transact 1.94 million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bicycle Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) shares are -59.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.46% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.80% this quarter before falling -45.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $3.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.2 million.

BCYC Dividends

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s Major holders

Bicycle Therapeutics plc insiders hold 9.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.78% of the shares at 80.74% float percentage. In total, 72.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 7.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $131.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 1.7 million shares, or about 5.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $103.2 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 1.26 million shares. This is just over 4.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.57 million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about 26.97 million.