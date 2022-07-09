At Current Prices, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Worth A Patient Look?

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.59, to imply a decrease of -4.01% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The HYFM share’s 52-week high remains $59.00, putting it -1543.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.30. The company has a valuation of $161.05M, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 711.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

After registering a -4.01% downside in the last session, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.85 this Friday, 07/08/22, dropping -4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.16%, and -43.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.31%. Short interest in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) saw shorts transact 3.01 million shares and set a 4.45 days time to cover.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) shares are -84.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -77.97% against 3.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before falling -58.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $127.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $126.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $134.67 million and $122.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.40% before jumping 2.60% in the following quarter.

HYFM Dividends

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. insiders hold 15.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.22% of the shares at 72.79% float percentage. In total, 61.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.32 million shares (or 7.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 3.21 million shares, or about 7.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $11.51 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF holds roughly 1.54 million shares. This is just over 3.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about 3.92 million.