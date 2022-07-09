At Current Prices, Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) Worth A Patient Look?

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply an increase of 0.23% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GAU share’s 52-week high remains $1.08, putting it -176.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $110.66M, with average of 354.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) trade information

After registering a 0.23% upside in the last session, Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4300 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.00%, and -12.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.86%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Galiano Gold Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) shares are -43.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -150.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one.

GAU Dividends

Galiano Gold Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Galiano Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU)’s Major holders

Galiano Gold Inc. insiders hold 10.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.43% of the shares at 48.26% float percentage. In total, 43.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ruffer LLP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.38 million shares (or 11.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sun Valley Gold LLC with 23.72 million shares, or about 10.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $16.6 million.

We also have Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds roughly 9.26 million shares. This is just over 4.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.49 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 4.01 million.