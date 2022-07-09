At $1.38 The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Is Worth A Gamble

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.38, to imply an increase of 4.55% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The BODY share’s 52-week high remains $11.42, putting it -727.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $432.44M, with average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BODY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

After registering a 4.55% upside in the last session, The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3900 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 4.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.00%, and -21.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.77%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.90, implying an increase of 27.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BODY has been trading -81.16% off suggested target high and 27.54% from its likely low.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Beachbody Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) shares are -33.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.69% against -5.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $198.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $186.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $226.22 million and $223.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -12.10% before dropping -16.60% in the following quarter.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Beachbody Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

The Beachbody Company Inc. insiders hold 11.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.33% of the shares at 37.73% float percentage. In total, 33.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raine Capital Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 39.16 million shares (or 23.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.51 million shares, or about 1.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.96 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.27 million shares. This is just over 0.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.97 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 2.29 million.