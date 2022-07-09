Analysts Say Cabaletta Bio Inc. Can Reach $15.00 In 12 Months

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.61, to imply an increase of 11.81% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The CABA share’s 52-week high remains $14.95, putting it -828.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $46.63M, with average of 159.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CABA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.5.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

After registering a 11.81% upside in the last session, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7000 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 11.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 51.89%, and 27.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.52%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.60, implying an increase of 86.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CABA has been trading -831.68% off suggested target high and -396.89% from its likely low.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cabaletta Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) shares are -57.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.00% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.10% this quarter before falling -13.30% for the next one.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cabaletta Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Cabaletta Bio Inc. insiders hold 4.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.27% of the shares at 67.17% float percentage. In total, 64.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.54 million shares (or 10.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with 2.06 million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.82 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.69 million shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 1.68 million.