American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) Has Decreased By -67.74 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.09, to imply a decrease of -0.20% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AMSC share’s 52-week high remains $19.36, putting it -280.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.23. The company has a valuation of $154.79M, with average of 398.00K shares over the past 3 months.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

After registering a -0.20% downside in the last session, American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.40 this Friday, 07/08/22, dropping -0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.74%, and -19.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.22%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.00, implying an increase of 68.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMSC has been trading -450.1% off suggested target high and -96.46% from its likely low.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Superconductor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) shares are -51.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.76% against 2.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.80% this quarter before falling -70.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $27.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.55 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.16 million and $23.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.30% before jumping 15.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 25.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Superconductor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

American Superconductor Corporation insiders hold 3.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.29% of the shares at 60.62% float percentage. In total, 58.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.07 million shares (or 7.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.85 million shares, or about 6.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $14.06 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1.61 million shares. This is just over 5.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about 7.61 million.