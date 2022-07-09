After This Week’s 7.91% Gain In Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA), We Just Learned Something New

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.91, to imply an increase of 2.14% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The GMDA share’s 52-week high remains $6.31, putting it -230.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.67. The company has a valuation of $116.57M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 749.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GMDA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

After registering a 2.14% upside in the last session, Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9900 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.91%, and -15.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.80%. Short interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw shorts transact 3.63 million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.40, implying an increase of 86.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GMDA has been trading -1051.83% off suggested target high and -214.14% from its likely low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gamida Cell Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares are -20.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.74% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before jumping 15.20% for the next one.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Gamida Cell Ltd. insiders hold 30.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.12% of the shares at 50.29% float percentage. In total, 35.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.6 million shares (or 7.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 4.36 million shares, or about 7.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.08 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund holds roughly 5.0 million shares. This is just over 8.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 5.63 million.