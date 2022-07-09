After Sinking 10.51% During Past Week, Is Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) Still A Buy?

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.89, to imply an increase of 0.26% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SKIL share’s 52-week high remains $12.88, putting it -231.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.40. The company has a valuation of $597.04M, with average of 727.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SKIL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) trade information

After registering a 0.26% upside in the last session, Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.02 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.51%, and -38.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.90, implying an increase of 56.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $13.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKIL has been trading -247.04% off suggested target high and -28.53% from its likely low.

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $170.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $196.11 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $176.49 million and $166.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.40% before jumping 18.00% in the following quarter.

SKIL Dividends

Skillsoft Corp. has its next earnings report out on December 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Skillsoft Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)’s Major holders

Skillsoft Corp. insiders hold 13.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.11% of the shares at 81.89% float percentage. In total, 71.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Naspers Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 50.0 million shares (or 30.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $302.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paradice Investment Management, LLC with 8.78 million shares, or about 5.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $53.03 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Eaton Vance Senior Debt Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.72 million shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 million, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 7.5 million.