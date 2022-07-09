A Look At Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.29, to imply an increase of 33.62% or $18.19 in intraday trading. The KRUS share’s 52-week high remains $85.62, putting it -18.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.95. The company has a valuation of $691.09M, with an average of 84360.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 71.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) trade information

After registering a 33.62% upside in the last session, Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 73.65 this Friday, 07/08/22, jumping 33.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 45.95%, and 67.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.58%. Short interest in Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 4.72 days time to cover.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kura Sushi USA Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) shares are 0.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 79.63% against 10.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.50% this quarter before jumping 86.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 110.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $35.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.42 million.

KRUS Dividends

Kura Sushi USA Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kura Sushi USA Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)’s Major holders

Kura Sushi USA Inc. insiders hold 53.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.76% of the shares at 93.34% float percentage. In total, 43.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stephens Inc. (Stephens Capital Management). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 10.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with 0.28 million shares, or about 3.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $22.39 million.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 1.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 9.75 million.