Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) Stock Has Gained 117.02% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s traded shares stood at 1.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.08, to imply an increase of 14.13% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The WVE share’s 52-week high remains $7.24, putting it -77.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $361.69M, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 545.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

After registering a 14.13% upside in the last session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.14 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 14.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.69%, and 117.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.94%. Short interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw shorts transact 4.28 million shares and set a 7.76 days time to cover.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares are 24.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.83% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.00% this quarter before jumping 29.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -57.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.08 million and $9.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -62.70% before dropping -60.60% in the following quarter.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. insiders hold 7.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.56% of the shares at 88.03% float percentage. In total, 81.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.78 million shares (or 12.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.41 million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 3.84 million shares. This is just over 6.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 1.89 million.