Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares stood at 8.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.74, to imply an increase of 1.96% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The UPST share’s 52-week high remains $401.49, putting it -1089.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.43. The company has a valuation of $2.76B, with average of 10.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give UPST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

After registering a 1.96% upside in the last session, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.25 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.82%, and -26.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.70%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Upstart Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares are -75.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.32% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -46.80% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $298.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $305.36 million.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Upstart Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upstart Holdings Inc. insiders hold 13.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.24% of the shares at 55.92% float percentage. In total, 48.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vulcan Value Partners, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.24 million shares (or 8.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $244.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.82 million shares, or about 6.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $196.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.94 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.69 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 56.88 million.