Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s traded shares stood at 4.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.15, to imply an increase of 27.38% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The TTNP share’s 52-week high remains $2.49, putting it -116.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $16.16M, with an average of 2.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 700.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TTNP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

After registering a 27.38% upside in the last session, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1500 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 27.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 83.72%, and 177.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.39%. Short interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 83.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTNP has been trading -508.7% off suggested target high and -508.7% from its likely low.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -68.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $135k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $190k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.06 million and $682k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -87.20% before dropping -72.10% in the following quarter.

TTNP Dividends

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Major holders

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 10.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.44% of the shares at 15.07% float percentage. In total, 13.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.86 million shares (or 7.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.21 million shares, or about 1.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.24 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 1.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 72773.0, or 0.60% of the shares, all valued at about 83426.0.