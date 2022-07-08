This Week’s 8.62% Gain In Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Taught Us Something New

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply an increase of 7.63% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SIOX share’s 52-week high remains $2.65, putting it -562.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $28.79M, with average of 915.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SIOX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

After registering a 7.63% upside in the last session, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4100 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 7.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.62%, and 15.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.05%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.80, implying an increase of 77.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.60 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIOX has been trading -650.0% off suggested target high and -50.0% from its likely low.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -300.00% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one.

SIOX Dividends

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. insiders hold 25.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.75% of the shares at 37.35% float percentage. In total, 27.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Suvretta Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.91 million shares (or 8.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rubric Capital Management LP with 3.0 million shares, or about 4.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.38 million shares. This is just over 1.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.6 million, or 0.81% of the shares, all valued at about 0.77 million.