This Is A Time To Invest In Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.69, to imply an increase of 0.52% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The MDLZ share’s 52-week high remains $69.47, putting it -10.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.62. The company has a valuation of $84.61B, with an average of 7.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trade information

After registering a 0.52% upside in the latest session, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.63 this Thursday, 07/07/22, jumping 0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.52%, and -0.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.94%. Short interest in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw shorts transact 11.31 million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mondelez International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) shares are -6.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.14% against 3.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.50% this quarter before jumping 4.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $6.76 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.32 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.42 billion and $7.18 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.30% before jumping 2.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 23.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.07% annually.

MDLZ Dividends

Mondelez International Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mondelez International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s Major holders

Mondelez International Inc. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.59% of the shares at 79.70% float percentage. In total, 79.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 113.51 million shares (or 8.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.53 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 95.06 million shares, or about 6.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5.97 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 39.64 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.63 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.54 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 1.96 billion.