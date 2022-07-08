This Is A Time To Build A Position In FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HERA)

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.80, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The HERA share’s 52-week high remains $9.90, putting it -1.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.65. The company has a valuation of $1.07B, with an average of 56600.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 282.48K shares over the past 3 months.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the latest session, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (HERA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.82 this Thursday, 07/07/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.05%, and 0.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.31%. Short interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw shorts transact 11490.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (HERA) estimates and forecasts

HERA Dividends

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)’s Major holders

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 1.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.04% of the shares at 78.30% float percentage. In total, 77.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.74 million shares (or 6.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 3.75 million shares, or about 4.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $36.65 million.

We also have RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (HERA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund holds roughly 0.22 million shares. This is just over 0.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 2.01 million.